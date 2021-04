Plutko pitched a scoreless two-thirds of an inning with one strikeout to earn a hold in Sunday's 8-1 win over the Athletics.

Plutko relieved starter John Means with one out in the seventh inning. The 29-year-old Plutko has a 1.42 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 9:3 K:BB and three holds through 12.2 innings. He's also picked up a win while working mainly in the middle innings.