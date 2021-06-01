Plutko (1-2) took the loss Monday versus Minnesota. He allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and struck out one in one inning.

Plutko allowed the initial runner in the 10th inning to score on a wild pitch. It wouldn't have mattered ultimately -- Jorge Polanco took Plutko deep with two outs to provide just enough insurance for Minnesota to win. The right-hander gave up 13 runs (12 earned) across 12.1 innings in May. For the year, he's produced a 4.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 20:12 K:BB across 27.1 innings. He's collected five holds and taken two blown saves in 21 outings.