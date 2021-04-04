Plutko (1-0) allowed one hit and struck out two over 2.1 innings to earn the win Saturday versus the Red Sox.

Starter Matt Harvey couldn't quite complete five innings, so Plutko came in for a multi-inning assignment. The 29-year-old Plutko looked good in his Orioles debut, throwing 21 of his 33 pitches for strikes. The right-hander had a 4.88 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB across 10 appearances (four starts) spanning 27.2 innings with Cleveland last year. Plutko appears set to work in a similar long-relief role in 2021, so his fantasy value is likely to be limited. Should the Orioles need a spot starter or an opener, he could be a candidate in those situations as well.