Plutko made his first start of the season Sunday, but he was unable to last past the first inning since he gave up a walk, two singles and a pair of home runs to begin the game. However, the Orioles scored 10 runs in the contest, which allowed Plutko to settle for a no-decision. The right-hander could make more starts later in the season, but he could pitch as a reliever in his next outing.