Plutko pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out two to earn a hold in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Marlins.

Plutko entered the game in the sixth inning after Shawn Armstrong worked his way into a jam. The 29-year-old Plutko allowed two inherited runners to score, but he was able to limit the damage there. He's pitched to a 1.64 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 8:3 K:BB across 11 innings so far. He has a 1-0 record and two holds in seven outings.