Plutko allowed a run on three hits and struck out three in 2.1 innings in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to Cleveland.

The right-hander has hit a bit of a rough patch with 10 runs allowed (nine earned) in his last 7.1 innings across four appearances. He's filled a versatile low-leverage role out of the bullpen. Plutko has a 5.61 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 29:12 K:BB and five holds across 33.2 innings overall.