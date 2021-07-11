Plutko allowed three hits and a walk while striking out two over 2.2 scoreless innings in Saturday's 8-3 loss to the White Sox.

Plutko has allowed just one run despite allowing eight hits and eight walks over his last 8.2 innings. While he's gotten a bit lucky lately, the right-hander owns a 4.72 ERA, 1.45 WHIP and 39:21 K:BB through 47.2 innings overall. He's expected to continue serving as a multi-inning reliever in the second half of the season, and that role comes with little fantasy upside, especially on a struggling Orioles team.