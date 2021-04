Plutko pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts to earn a hold in Friday's 5-2 win over the Rangers.

Plutko allowed his first two runs of the season Tuesday versus the Mariners, but he bounced back with a clean outing Friday. The right-hander has a 1.93 ERA, 0.86 WHIP and six strikeouts in 9.1 innings across five appearances so far. Plutko remains more of a long-relief option for the Orioles.