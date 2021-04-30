Plutko allowed three hits and a walk with one strikeout over 2.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Yankees.

Plutko didn't factor in the decision, but he gave Baltimore a strong outing in a long-relief role. The 29-year-old right-hander has a 1.20 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 10:4 K:BB and a 1-0 record with three holds across 15 innings this season. He's not likely to work late in games -- Plutko will mostly see multi-inning assignments in a low-leverage role and could also be a candidate for spot starts.