Plutko (1-1) allowed four runs on four hits and a walk with three strikeouts over two innings in a loss to Washington on Saturday.

Plutko struggled through the fourth inning, allowing an RBI double to Trea Turner and a three-run home run to Ryan Zimmerman. The right-hander got through the fifth without trouble, but Baltimore wasn't able to pull even again in the contest. Plutko has hit a rough patch, allowing 10 runs over his last 3.1 innings after a fairly strong start to the season. He now owns a 4.74 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 17:11 K:BB across 24.2 innings, mainly as a multi-inning reliever.