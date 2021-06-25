Plutko allowed three runs on five hits and struck out two in 2.2 innings in a 9-0 loss to Toronto on Thursday.

After starter Dean Kremer only managed to get one out, Plutko was brought in for a long relief assignment. The 29-year-old wasn't much better, giving up a solo home run to Vladimir Guerrero and a pair of RBI doubles to Marcus Semien and Bo Bichette. All five of Plutko's appearances in June have been between two and three innings -- Baltimore appears to have him stretched out for at least a piggyback role when necessary, as he threw 49 pitches (34 strikes) Thursday. The right-hander owns a mediocre 5.54 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 34:13 K:BB across 39 innings.