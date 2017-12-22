Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.

Rodriguez spent the 2017 season with Double-A Bowie in the Orioles' organization, slashing .279/.341/.471 with 22 home runs and 76 RBI in 125 games. The 26-year-old has never reached the Triple-A level, but that could change this upcoming season. Rodriguez earned All-Star accolades with Bowie, and seemed to have settled in at the plate, which he hadn't been able to do during two separate stints in Double-A over the years.