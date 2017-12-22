Orioles' Aderlin Rodriguez: Returns to Baltimore on minor-league deal
Rodriguez signed a minor-league contract with the Orioles on Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASN Sports reports.
Rodriguez spent the 2017 season with Double-A Bowie in the Orioles' organization, slashing .279/.341/.471 with 22 home runs and 76 RBI in 125 games. The 26-year-old has never reached the Triple-A level, but that could change this upcoming season. Rodriguez earned All-Star accolades with Bowie, and seemed to have settled in at the plate, which he hadn't been able to do during two separate stints in Double-A over the years.
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...