Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Absent from Thursday's lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rutschman isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rutschman will get a breather after going 3-for-4 with a walk, three RBI and a run scored during the first two games of the series. Samuel Basallo will fill in behind the plate while Taylor Ward works as the DH and Tyler O'Neill starts in the outfield.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Taking seat Tuesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Taking seat during nightcap•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Goes yard twice in big win•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Taking seat Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Makes splash in return•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Activated from injured list•