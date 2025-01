The Orioles and Rutschman avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $5.5 million contract Thursday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Rutschman receives a well-earned raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility. The switch-hitting catcher trailed off in the second half of the 2024 season for the Orioles but still popped 19 home runs and drove in 79 runs.