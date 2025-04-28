Rutschman (hand) will start at catcher and bat third in Monday's contest versus the Yankees, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rutschman sat out Sunday's game against the Tigers with a sore right hand after he injured it blocking a ball in the dirt Saturday, but he's ready to go for the series opener. The 27-year-old will bring a disappointing .677 OPS into play Monday.
