Tony Mansolino said that Rutschman will be in the lineup at DH for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rutschman missed back-to-back games after taking a foul tip to the mask Sunday, but the catcher will avoid a stint on the IL and has been cleared to return to the lineup. It's unclear if Rutschman will need multiple games at DH before being put back behind the dish.
