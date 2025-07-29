Rutschman went 3-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 11-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Rutschman returned to action for the first time since June 19 and tallied his fifth three-hit game of the season, highlighted by a two-run double in the third inning. The 27-year-old is slashing .235/.324/.385 with eight homers, 22 RBI and 33 runs scored across 281 plate appearances, and Monday's performance provides optimism he can finish the season strong.