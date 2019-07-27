Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Bumped up to NYPL

Rutschman was promoted to short-season Aberdeen on Saturday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.

The top pick in this year's draft, Rutschman will get the first promotion of his pro career after hitting .214 with one home run and a 2:2 K:BB in five games in the Gulf Coast League. If he handles short-season pitching with ease, he could get a taste of Low-A before the end of his debut season.

Our Latest Stories