Rutschman (oblique) is likely to start a rehab assignment at some point this week, per MLB.com.

Rutschman took batting practice Friday and Saturday amid his recovery from a strained oblique, putting him on track to return to game action in the minor leagues in the imminent future. It's unclear how many at-bats the Orioles will want Rutschman to take before rejoining the major-league roster, but he still has a chance to be activated from the injured list in mid-September. Fantasy managers in redraft leagues should keep the star backstop stashed in all formats.