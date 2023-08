Rutschman went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Astros.

Rutschman has multiple hits in six of his nine games in August, going 13-for-36 (.361) with two homers and 10 RBI for the month. The catcher's blast Thursday was on Houston starter Hunter Brown's third pitch of the game. Rutschman is up to a .276/.373/.440 slash line with 16 homers, 57 RBI, 58 runs scored, 19 doubles and a triple over 110 contests this season.