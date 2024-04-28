Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-0 win over the Athletics.

Rutschman is on fire with an eight-game hitting streak, going 15-for-36 (.417) in that span with two homers, nine RBI and four runs scored. The catcher's surge has him up to a .324/.368/.438 slash line with three homers, 16 RBI, 16 runs scored and three doubles through 25 games. Rutschman's power numbers are more or less in line with his first two seasons and he's making more contact, but he's also posted a 6.1 percent walk rate so far. He's locked in as the Orioles' No. 2 hitter.