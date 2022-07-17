Rutschman went 1-for-1 with a solo homer run and a sacrifice fly in an extra-innings victory versus Tampa Bay on Saturday.

Rutschman didn't start the contest, but he was called upon to pinch hit with Baltimore down one run in the eighth inning. The backstop came through with a solo shot to right field to tie the score, and he put Baltimore on top with a sacrifice fly in the 10th. This was one of Rutschman's best performances in a mostly quiet rookie campaign during which he's slashed .215/.298/.411 with five homers, 15 RBI and one stolen base over 178 plate appearances.