Rutschman's contract was selected by the Orioles on Saturday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rutschman was the No. 1 overall pick 2019 and is one of the top prospects in baseball. The 24-year-old missed the first few weeks of the minor-league season in 2022 due to a triceps injury, but he was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk in early May. He hit .233 with three homers, seven RBI and five runs over 12 games in Norfolk, and he's in line to serve as Baltimore's primary catcher now that he's been called up to the big leagues.
