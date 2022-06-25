Rutschman isn't starting Saturday against the White Sox, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rutschman recorded five extra-base hits over the last four games and went 5-for-15 with a homer, four doubles, three RBI and two runs during that time. Robinson Chirinos will take over behind the dish and bat seventh Saturday.
