Rutschman isn't starting Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Rutschman is getting a rare day off after he hit .250 with two homers, a double and four RBI over the last five games. Robinson Chirinos will take his place behind the dish and bat ninth Wednesday.
