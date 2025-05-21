Rutschman went 2-for-6 with a double and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 8-4 extra-innings win over the Brewers.
The backstop capped the scoring on the afternoon by depositing a Tyler Alexander cutter over the left-field fence in the 11th inning. The home run was Rutschman's fifth of the season but his first off a southpaw, and it snapped a 25-game power drought for the switch hitter. While he's had a tough start to the season, Rutschman's bat may be waking up -- over his last 10 games he's batting .278 (10-for-36) with half of his hits going for extra bases (three doubles and a triple in addition to Wednesday's homer).
