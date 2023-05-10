Rutschman went 1-for-3 with a two-run homer in Tuesday's 4-2 victory over the Rays.

Rustchman snapped a 0-for-19 stretch with a two-run home run in the third inning, a 407-foot shot off Zach Eflin to give Baltimore a 3-1 lead. Despite his recent cold spell, the 25-year-old Rustchman is still slashing a robust .273/.399/.424 with five home runs, 17 runs scored and 20 RBI through 163 plate appearances.

More News