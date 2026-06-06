Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Excellent night in Toronto

Rutschman went 4-for-4 with a walk, two doubles, a home run and five RBI during the Orioles' 13-3 win over the Blue Jays on Friday.

Rutschman got the Orioles on the board early with a solo home run off Trey Yesavage in the first inning. Rutschman kept his foot on the gas, tying things up at 3-3 in the sixth inning with a two-run double before adding another two runs on a double to center field in the ninth. His four hits were a season high, and his five RBI were his most in a game since April 24 against the Red Sox (six). Rutschman is slashing .273/.352/.506 with eight home runs and 36 RBI over 196 plate appearances this season.