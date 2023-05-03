Rutschman went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's 11-7 win over the Royals.

Rutschman got on in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and was driven home each time off the bat of Ryan Mountcastle. He picked up his 18th RBI on a double in the sixth and now has tallied three games with at least four hits this season. Tuesday's effort raised his slash line to .315/.429/.47, however, the 25-year-old does not have a home run since April 13. He sits at four on the year and has scored 15 runs to go with a remarkable 23:18 BB:K over 133 plate appearances.