Rutschman is out of the lineup for Monday's game in Tampa Bay.

Rutschman started the first three games of the series at catcher and had been in the lineup for each of the last 10 contests for the Orioles. However, after going 3-for-5 with a grand slam and a career-high six RBI in Sunday's 9-2 win, Rutschman will get a breather Monday as Baltimore goes for the rare four-game sweep. James McCann will pick up the start behind the dish.