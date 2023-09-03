Rutschman went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in a 7-3 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Rutschman plated a run with a fourth-inning single and tacked on another with a seventh-inning solo shot. The long ball snapped a 19-game homerless stretch for the catcher, who had just three extra-base hits (all doubles) over 75 at-bats during that drought. Rutschman nonetheless has maintained a solid .274/.366/.424 slash line on the campaign while exceeding his rookie totals with 17 home runs, 64 RBI and 71 runs over 577 plate appearances.