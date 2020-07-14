Rutschman was transferred to the Orioles' alternate training site in Bowie on Tuesday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Rutschman had been working with the 60-man roster at Camden Yards over the past several days, but he'll move to the team's alternate facility ahead of the regular season. The Orioles have been impressed with their top prospect's performance since being added to the 60-man roster July 10. However, the team is unsure whether the 22-year-old will get a chance to play in the majors this season given his lack of experience against upper-level talent. However, he'll get to develop among other top prospects within the organization in Bowie to begin the 2020 season.