Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Heads to bench Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Rutschman is not in Friday's lineup against the Athletics, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports.
Rutschman has cooled off a little of late, hitting .212/.323/.375 with three home runs and one steal over his last 80 at-bats. Robinson Chirinos will start behind the dish and bat ninth.
