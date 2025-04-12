Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.

Entering Saturday's game, Rutschman had failed to log a home run since hitting two of them on Opening Day. He ended his drought in the sixth inning, when he took Bowden Francis deep to right-center field for a 426-foot solo homer to make it a 3-3 game. Rutschman has started the season slashing .265/.357/.469 with seven walks, nine runs scored, three home runs and five RBI across 56 plate appearances.