Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Blue Jays.
Entering Saturday's game, Rutschman had failed to log a home run since hitting two of them on Opening Day. He ended his drought in the sixth inning, when he took Bowden Francis deep to right-center field for a 426-foot solo homer to make it a 3-3 game. Rutschman has started the season slashing .265/.357/.469 with seven walks, nine runs scored, three home runs and five RBI across 56 plate appearances.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Not starting Saturday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Goes deep twice in win•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Showcases power in BP session•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Avoids arbitration at $5.5 million•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Resting up Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Getting night off•