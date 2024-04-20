Rutschman went 3-for-5 with a grand slam during Friday's loss to the Royals.

While the rest of Baltimore's lineup was unable to find consistent success against the Royals, Rutschman accounted for three of the team's eight hits, and his seventh-inning slam was the only way the Orioles were able to put runs on the board. The 26-year-old backstop is now 7-for-21 across his last five games and remains one of the more reliable offensive catchers in baseball.