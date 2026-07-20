Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Hits IL with wrist inflammation

The Orioles placed Rutschman on the 10-day injured list Monday due to left wrist inflammation.

Rutschman will head to the IL for the third time this season, after he was previously deactivated in April due to left ankle inflammation and in June due to a concussion. With Samuel Basallo (shoulder) also day-to-day, the Orioles called up Sam Huff from Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday and Chadwick Tromp from Norfolk on Monday to provide some insurance behind the plate. Rutschman will be eligible to return from the shelf July 29.