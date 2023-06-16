Rutschman went 3-for-5 with a solo homer in Thursday's win over Toronto.

After going down on strikes in his first at-bat, Rutschman went on to reach base in each of his next three trips to the plate. His leadoff home run in the bottom of the fifth tied the game at 2-2, while his two-out single in the sixth advanced Austin Hays to second base before the latter eventually came around to score the leading run. The home run was Rutschman's first since May 26 and he's now 6-for-14 at the plate over his last three games.