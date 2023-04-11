Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Athletics.
Rutschman's third-inning blast gave the Orioles a 3-1 lead. The catcher has hit safely in eight of 10 games so far, and he's slashing .375/.457/.600 with three homers, seven RBI, six runs scored and a 6:9 BB:K. He's playing nearly every day between catcher and designated hitter, and he's shown some clear growth in the power department after he hit a just-okay 13 long balls over 113 contests last season.
