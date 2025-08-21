The Orioles placed Rutschman on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a mild right oblique strain, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Rutschman missed time earlier this season with a left oblique strain, and now he'll be down at least until late August after tweaking his other oblique. Samuel Basallo is doing the catching for the Orioles on Thursday and will be the everyday guy behind the dish while Rutschman is out.