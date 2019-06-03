Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Lands with O's at No. 1 overall

The Orioles have selected Rutschman with the first overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.

Typically catching prospects, even the best ones in a class, get significantly downgraded for fantasy because the bust rate is extremely high and because MLB teams strongly prioritize defense over offense at that position. However, Rutschman is the best catching prospect in a decade, and should be seen as an exception to all the typical catching-prospect rhetoric. All of his non-offensive traits are off the charts: He is a proven winner with elite makeup and leadership traits who could be one of the best defensive catchers in baseball. Offensively, there is also little to quibble with. He won't be a much of a stolen-base threat, but that's hardly a knock for a catcher. Rutschman struck out less than 15 percent of the time at Oregon State, showcasing excellent strike zone awareness (37:73 K:BB in 55 games). The 6-foot-2 switch hitter has a beautiful swing from both sides of the plate and plus power to all fields. He was the best player on the Beavers' 2018 College-World-Series-winning team that also included Nick Madrigal and Trevor Larnach, and he has only gotten better since then. We could be talking about a catcher who hits .300 with 25-30 home runs and plays five days a week. There will be little for him to prove in the minors, so he could be one of the first hitters from this class to reach the big leagues.