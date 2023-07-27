Rutschman went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Wednesday's 6-4 loss to the Phillies.

He opened the scoring in the top of the third inning by taking Ranger Suarez deep, but the game was just about all Philly after that. Rutschman set a new career high in homers in the process with 14, topping the 13 he hit as a rookie in 2022, and his heavy workload this season doesn't seem to be wearing down the 25-year-old -- through 20 games in July, he's slashing a solid .269/.337/.462 with three home runs, 11 RBI and 12 runs.