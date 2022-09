Rutschman went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI in the second game of Monday's doubleheader against the Blue Jays.

After going 2-for-4 with a run in the matinee, Rutschman found another gear in the nightcap, although his efforts at the plate didn't stop Baltimore from getting swept. The rookie catcher is slashing an impressive .292/.381/.514 over his last 20 games with four of his 10 homers on the season.