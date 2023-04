Rutschman went 4-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Yankees.

The Orioles had just six hits Sunday, and Rutschman supplied four of them, including his eighth-inning solo shot. He also has a five-hit game to his name this season, though he went just 5-for-27 between his two biggest contests of the young campaign. The 25-year-old catcher is slashing .389/.476/.556 with two homers, six RBI and five runs scored through nine games.