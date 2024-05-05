Rutschman went 3-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Reds.

Rutschman connected against left-hander Andrew Abbott in the fifth inning for his fifth homer of 2024, and it proved to be the winning run. With extra-base hits in each of his last three games, Rutschman is up to a .321/.361/.470 line through 32 games this season. He's been a bit overshadowed by Gunnar Henderson so far, but Rutschman is producing at a high level from the catcher and DH spots.