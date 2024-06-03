Rutschman went 3-for-5 with one RBI in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rays.

Rutschman had a brief cold spell a couple of weeks ago, but he's bounced back well. He's hit safely in six straight games, going 9-for-25 (.360) in that span. The catcher is slashing .304/.342/.473 with 10 home runs, 38 RBI, 30 runs scored and one stolen base over 54 contests this season. He was given more regular rest in late May, which may help him stay fresher as the Orioles enter a busy stretch of their schedule.