Rutschman went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and two walks in a loss to the Angels on Thursday.

Rutschman's seventh-inning two-run homer gave Baltimore its first lead of the game, but the Angels responded with a pair of scores in the eighth to pull out the victory. The young catcher is up to seven homers and 24 RBI through 44 games on the campaign, putting him past the halfway mark in reaching the 13 long balls and 42 RBI he posted over 113 contests as a rookie last season. Rutschman has gone deep three times in his past nine games, slashing .345/.457/.724 with six RBI and a 6:5 BB:K over that span.