Rutschman isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Royals.
Rutschman will get his first opportunity to rest Saturday after starting the season 8-for-31 with two homers, three RBI and six runs scored after eight games. While he's out, Gary Sanchez will catch for Tomoyuki Sugano and bat eighth.
More News
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Goes deep twice in win•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Showcases power in BP session•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Avoids arbitration at $5.5 million•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Resting up Wednesday•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Getting night off•
-
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: Homers in Sunday's loss•