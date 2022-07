Rutschman went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks and two runs scored in Sunday's 9-5 win over the Angels.

Rutschman has found a little consistency at the plate again with hits in five of his last seven games. He's gone 6-for-19 (.316) with seven walks in that span. The catcher has lifted his batting average from .206 to .221 during this stretch of success, and he has a .714 OPS with four home runs, 12 RBI, 22 runs scored, a stolen base and 13 doubles through 41 contests this year.