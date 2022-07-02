site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Adley Rutschman: On bench Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Rutschman isn't starting Saturday's game against the Twins, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Rutschman went 0-for-11 with a stolen base, a walk and three strikeouts over the last three games and will get a breather Saturday. Robinson Chirinos is starting behind the plate and batting seventh.
