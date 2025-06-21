The Orioles placed Rutschman on the 10-day injured list Saturday (retroactive to June 20) due to a strained left oblique.

The Orioles kept Rutschman on the bench for Friday and Saturday's games as the catcher tended to what was called left abdominal soreness. However, an MRI revealed that Rutschman is dealing with a strained oblique and requires a stint on the injured list. Maverick Handley was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk in a corresponding move, though Gary Sanchez should handle most of the catching duties while Rutschman is idle.